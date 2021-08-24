When Kiara Advani Almost 'Believed' That She Underwent Plastic Surgery

Actor Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of “Shershaah" wherein she played the role of Dimple Cheema, the partner of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. Fans have loved the pairing of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. The 29-year-old recently appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch 2 where she talked about several personal aspects of her life. One of the revelations Kiara made to Arbaaz was that she suffered from mental stress in 2018 when rumours were abuzz that the actor had undergone plastic surgery.

Kiara said that she, for a while, succumbed to the negative comments and almost believed that she actually had done something with her face. Recalling the time, Kiara told Arbaaz that she was at some event and when the pictures of the programme were shared on social media, people started commenting that she had undergone plastic surgery. Kiara remembered that there was so much buzz around it that she almost believed the rumours herself.

When an internet user advised her to stop working with Akshay Kumar, Kiara replied that one should know where to draw the line and not allow the trolls to get the better of you.

Currently riding on the success of “Shershaah", Kiara has her hands full with upcoming movies, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and many more. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, on the other hand, has the starcast comprising Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor.

Kiara has made her mark in Bollywood with films like Kabir Singh, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Guilty and now Shershaah. The super success of “Shershaah" has further given a boost to Kiara’s career.

