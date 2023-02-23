Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the nuptial knot on February 7 in Rajasthan. The newlyweds shared adorable pictures from their dreamy wedding on Instagram. The couple had only family and close friends at their wedding. The duo had their mehendi, haldi, and sangeet festivities in all desi and grand style. The couple met each other at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. Reportedly, the duo fell in love while shooting for their film Shershaah.

Now what is grabbing everyone’s attention is Advani’s statement on Koffee With Karan where she had spoken about her rumoured wedding after much coaxing from the host Karan Johar and also mentioned Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra’s ex-girlfriend.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar had asked Kiara Advani, which celebrity she would want in her bride squad. To this, the actress replied that she liked Alia Bhatt and she would like her to be in her bride squad. The actress further added that she was very cute.

However, the lavish wedding festivities were attended only by a few members of the Bollywood fraternity, including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar along with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra but what caught everyone’s attention was Alia Bhatt’s congratulatory wish for the newlyweds. The actress shared Kiara’s wedding pictures and wrote, “Congratulations you two" on her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently working on Yodha in which he portrays the titular role with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film would hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre are the directors of the film. He was most recently seen in Mission Majnu, in which Rashmika Mandanna was the lead actress.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on Ram Charan’s starrer RC 15. S Shankar is the director of the movie.

Are you still drooling over the dreamy wedding of the couple? Comment below

