When King Khan Made Amitabh Bachchan Laugh on KBC Sets

Shah Rukh Khan, the proverbial ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, has dazzled the silver screen for nearly three decades. Along with being the uncrowned king of Hindi cinema, his wit and eloquence also knows no bounds. When Shah Rukh speaks, he commands attention like nobody else. Something similar happened on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) a few years back. Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, is also a spectacular orator. When the two titans of the silver screen came together, the Baadshah cracked a joke which made the Shahenshah laugh out loud.

In 2014, Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Happy New Year’, directed by Farah Khan, was released. Apart from Shah Rukh, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Vivaan Shah played important roles in this film. While shooting, Farah once complained to Shahrukh about Vivaan and Abhishek repeatedly pulling her legs.

Shah Rukh said, “Farah was extremely annoyed on that day and told me that Abhishek and Vivaan were troubling her a lot. They were apparently constantly clicking her pictures and putting them up on Twitter.”

“Farah demanded that I should talk to them. I told her, ‘Let it go, they’re just kids.’ But then, I agreed. I went and started talking to them. However, after a while, it occurred to me that Abhishek was the son of Amitabh Bachhan, and Vivaan was the son of Naseeruddin Shah. When their dads couldn’t teach them anything, how on earth could I?” said Shah Rukh.

The punch at the end had the whole audience in splits, including Shahenshah himself.

