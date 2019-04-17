English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Kit Harington Feared for His Life While Filming Game of Thrones Season 8
The final season of Game of Thrones premiered in the US on April 14.
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a still from Game of Thrones Season 8. (Image: HBO)
Loading...
Actor Kit Harington says he sustained an injury while filming the final season of Game of Thrones.
In Game Revealed, a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO, the actor, 32, described the moment his right testicle was left trapped while filming a key dragon scene, reports dailymail.co.uk.
During the scene, Harington, who plays Jon Snow, was left fearing the worst as the mechanical dragon he was sat on made a violent turn and swung the star around.
He said, "Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn't have time to say 'Stop!' And I was being swung around.
"In my head, I thought, 'This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally'. Sorry. Probably too much information."
The eighth season sees Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, teach Jon Snow how to fly her dragons, which required mechanical dragons swinging the actors through the air.
However, filming the key scene on the swinging dragon was no easy feat as Harington added, "I think the actual dragon ride is the one bit where you've got to convey your love for each other and you're in a green box on a buck."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In Game Revealed, a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO, the actor, 32, described the moment his right testicle was left trapped while filming a key dragon scene, reports dailymail.co.uk.
During the scene, Harington, who plays Jon Snow, was left fearing the worst as the mechanical dragon he was sat on made a violent turn and swung the star around.
He said, "Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn't have time to say 'Stop!' And I was being swung around.
"In my head, I thought, 'This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally'. Sorry. Probably too much information."
The eighth season sees Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, teach Jon Snow how to fly her dragons, which required mechanical dragons swinging the actors through the air.
However, filming the key scene on the swinging dragon was no easy feat as Harington added, "I think the actual dragon ride is the one bit where you've got to convey your love for each other and you're in a green box on a buck."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 Keynote to Take Place on June 9
- Malaika Arora's 'Awesome' Reaction to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Teaser
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results