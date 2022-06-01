When KK Shared How He Wooed His Wife Jyoti by Singing Kishore Kumar Songs

Before becoming a renowned singer in the Indian music industry, KK performed at college fests and even sang at annual events at his residential colony in Delhi. The singer tied the knot with Jyoti Lakshmi Krishna, whom he had a crush on since school. In an interview with Aaj Tak, KK had shared how he wooed his then crush by singing Kishore Kumar songs. During the interview which aired in 2017, KK sang classic songs by Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.

Describing Pyar Deewana Hota Hai as one of his favourite songs, KK had said, “Hope my wife Jyoti is listening to this.” He revealed that he impressed his wife with the same song when they were in school. “I remember I used to sing this song at my colony's annual function every year,” KK told Aaj Tak. He also described how the old school romance worked for him and Jyoti as he said that he could not directly look at her while singing romantic songs at the time. KK said that their parents used to be in attendance as well, hence he and Jyoti could not be so direct. “I had to steal glances while singing,” said KK.

The Pal singer also shared that at the time Jyoti was not aware of KK’s feelings. “We were very young, perhaps in sixth or seventh class. We were very young. When I understood my feelings, I confessed and told her 'I need to have you as my partner in life.’”

The singer was asked which song he sang for his wife for the first time. Responding to this, he said that the couple was with their family in Kerala soon after they had tied the knot. KK sang Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain, by Rafi which he dedicated to his wife.

However, KK also clarified that whenever he sings at home, Jyoti would tell him, “Please yaar, don’t bother me now.” KK also said that he would tell Jyoti how many fans were waiting for him outside to sing. To make his wife realise KK would say, “Girls even try holding me when I go for the shows. I lie to her. That does not happen too often. She's like 'Please do not bug me.’ Though, there are times when she loves it she is sitting and I sing for her.”

The artist passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

