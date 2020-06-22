When Kriti Sanon Rated Sushant Singh Rajput Highest Among Varun, Kartik, Tiger On Acting Meter

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. The actor died by suicide on June 14, and even after more than a week, people still haven't come to terms with it. The supremely talented actor began his career on television and successfully forayed into films.

Sushant may have left for his heavenly abode but his fans continue to share pictures and videos related to the late actor on social media. Now, a video of Sushant's close friend, actress Kriti Sanon hailing Sushant's acting talent has emerged online.

The video, which is from the episode of last year's Koffee With Karan, sees Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan as the guests. During the rapid fire segment, Karan Johar asks Kriti to rank the following actors based on their acting abilities-- Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. The Raabta actress ranks Sushant highest in the list, followed by Varun, Kartik, Ayushmann and Tiger.

Kriti and Sushant worked together in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta.

In an emotional Instagram note shared by her last week, Kriti had written, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Kriti, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and other members of the film industry such as Abhishek Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Dinesh Vijan, attended Sushant’s funeral in Mumbai on June 15.