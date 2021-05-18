When Kunal Kemmu Channels His Inner Anil Kapoor in Hilarious Video

While videos and pictures of the after-effects of the tropical cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai are doing rounds on the internet, this clip of actor Kunal Kemmu will surely bring a smile to your face. In the video, the actor can be seen in a filmy mood as he sings the epic number ‘Keh do ke tum ho meri warna’ for his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan.

The track, featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, is from the film Tezaab. The video opens to a terrace and we can hear Soha’s voice in the background. She says that they have come up to the roof top to see the after-effects of the cyclone. Moments later, we see Kunal making an entry in a quirky mood. His actions made Soha laugh out loud as she recorded his impromptu act on the terrace. The actress captioned the post as ‘Some things defy explanation’.

The post has grabbed several eyeballs and tons of comments including one from Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan who commented ‘Love it’ and dropped a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. Actress Sophie Choudry also commented on the post. She wrote, “Ok. I so needed this today” along with laughing emojis.

Kunal shared the post on Twitter along with a quirky caption where he said that this is what he does when his inner Anil Kapor’s fan comes out. Well, we must tell you that Anil Kapoor has approved Kunal’s attempt. The veteran actor has expressed his thought on Twitter.

Kunal was last in Lootcase in the year 2020. The film was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film helmed by Rajesh Krishnan has also starred Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in Go Goa Gone 2 by Dinesh Vijan. The movie is expected to release by the end of the year.

