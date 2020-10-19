When Kunal Kemmu Had to Google Meaning of a Word While Fighting with Soha Ali Khan

A throwback video of Kunal Kemmu on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show has surfaced, where he talks about how he had to google the meaning of a word said by Soha Ali Khan in the middle of a fight. In the funny video, Kunal is seen explaining that his vocabulary has gotten better fighting with Soha, who went to University of Oxford.

The video seems to be from an episode when Kunal was on the comedy show to promote his film Malang with co-stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. It shows Kapil Sharma asking Kunal whether he keeps a dictionary with him to understand Soha's English.

Kunal said, "She went to Oxford University so her English is better than mine. I would fight in Hindi and she would fight in English. In the middle of a fight, she used a big word which I did not even understand. So I went to the washroom, googled the word and came back. My vocabulary has gotten better ever since we started dating."

Soha and Kunal got married in January 2015 and became parents to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 2017. They first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) and started dating during the making of their second film together, 99.