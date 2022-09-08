When Kunchacko Boban Opened Up About His Love Life

Kunchacko Boban is a celebrated actor in the Malayalam film industry. Boban has featured in more than 90 films in his two-decade-long film career. The actor recently made headlines after he shared a clip of his promotional interview with mentalist and YouTuber Anandhu on Instagram. The video comprised a compilation of glimpses from the interaction between the actor-mentalist duo. In the video, Anandhu is seen asking quite a few interesting questions to Boban.

During their conversation, the Nna Thaan Case Kodu actor owned up about his relationship with Priya and how the two decided to tie the knot. The actor also revealed that he had a couple of girlfriends before he fell for with Priya.

Kunchacko Boban marked his debut as a child actor back in 1981 in the Malayalam film Dhanya. The movie was produced by his late father, Kunchacko. After many years, Boban made his debut in a leading role, opposite Shalini, in the 1997 romantic drama Aniyathipraavu. In addition to being critically acclaimed, Aniyathipraavu also went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film back then, establishing Boban as one of the bankable actors in the industry.

Throughout his career, Kunchacko Boban has been a part of many hit projects, which include Ee Snehatheerathu, Mummy & Me, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Seniors, Romans, Mallu Singh, How Old Are You, Virus and Pada, to name a few.

Kunchacko Boban will next be seen in the upcoming film Pakalum Paathiravum. The Malayalam movie is directed by Ajai Vasudev. Alongside Boban, it will also feature Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role. As per reports, Pakalum Paathiravum is currently in the post-production stage, and it is expected to be released in November this year. However, no official confirmation about the same has been made by the makers.

