When Legendary Lata Mangeshkar Sang an English Song in 1985 For a Noble Cause

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has sung over 50,000 songs in almost 36 languages, had once lent her voice for an English song. Renowned classical vocalist Mahesh Kale, mourning the demise of India’s nightingale, has shared the interesting story behind the English song sung by Lata Mangeshkar

“Did you know Lata Didi sang an English song “You needed me" at a benefit concert in Canada in 1985? At 55, at the peak of her career, she was still learning and experimenting.

Sharing an old picture of the celebrated singer on his Instagram page, Mahesh Kale revealed that Lata Mangeshkar had sung an English song during a 1985 concert in Canada. The title of the song is You needed me. In the caption, the vocalist has also shared the link to the concert-

Saying that she was learning and experimenting at the peak of her career, Kale added that he has learned a life lesson from Lata Mangeshkar. The vocalist described her as Maa Saraswati.

The benefit concert was organised to help children suffering from serious illnesses. You Needed Me was originally sung by Canadian singer Anne Murray. Even the English-speaking listeners were mesmerised by her melodious voice. It was the first time that Lata Mangeshkar had sung an English song.

Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The nightingale of India was given a final farewell on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with state honours. After testing positive for Covid-19, she was hospitalised in early January this year. The veteran singer was also diagnosed with pneumonia. After several weeks of hospitalisation, the singer died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure.

