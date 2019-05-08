Take the pledge to vote

When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla also attended the Met Gala this year.

May 8, 2019
When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone
YouTuber Lilly Singh and actor Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala. (Image: Instagram/Lilly Singh)
From Katy Perry wearing a chandelier to Lady Gaga changing costumes thrice on the red carpet, the Met Gala this year has been making news for all the right reasons, one of them being the representation of people of colour.

From Lupita Nyong'o to Lena Waithe, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Lilly Singh, the event was filled with celebrities of all nationalities, races and ethnicities.

However, closer home, Indians who walked the red carpet in their whacky best, have taken social media by storm. Of the many pictures that have gone viral since yesterday, one has Lilly and Deepika laughing together. Sharing it on Tuesday, Lilly wrote, “Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤”




Retweeting her tweet, Deepika promptly responded, “The next time...just call! easier way to find me! love you sista! @IISuperwomanII”




Lilly also shared several other pictures of all that it took for her to get her look right for her first appearance at the Met this year. She was notably invited by Vogue and YouTube to attend the fashion extravaganza.

Talking about her look—a lavender gown, long braided hair complete with minimal jewellery and black gloves—she wrote on Instagram, “I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first #MetGala and @moschino came through! For the hair, I wanted to pay tribute to them good Indian genes so I almost doubled the length of my regular hair with a long braid, topped with fresh orchids. And you better believe your girl is wearing sneakers under that dress.”



View this post on Instagram

I’m not exaggerating when I say it took a village to pull off my #MetGala look. The dress itself was so big and heavy that it took four people to put on and 30 minutes to lace up. Not to mention steaming it! Truly I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team who did everything to ensure I looked and felt my absolute best. Thank you @desireemorales for working relentlessly hard on this look and making sure I was happy. Thank you @dominiquebisson for helping me walk in this dress and ensuring I didn’t fall on my face instantly. Thank you @abbyleighcreek @swike for being the keepers of my braid and capturing that good good content. And special thanks to @thesandylion and @humblethepoet for coming through with moral support for last looks and ensuring your girl was on point. It blows my mind that you all spent so much of your mental energy on my big day. I appreciate you all so much. You are the dress fluffers of my dreams ❤️ #MetGala

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on





View this post on Instagram

Bringing full fledge photosynthesis to the #MetGala

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@iisuperwomanii) on



