When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone

Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPhwQAiruz — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) May 7, 2019

the next time...just call!easier way to find me! love you sista! @IISuperwomanII https://t.co/SlpalbQkV6 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 7, 2019

From Katy Perry wearing a chandelier to Lady Gaga changing costumes thrice on the red carpet, the Met Gala this year has been making news for all the right reasons, one of them being the representation of people of colour.From Lupita Nyong'o to Lena Waithe, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Lilly Singh, the event was filled with celebrities of all nationalities, races and ethnicities.However, closer home, Indians who walked the red carpet in their whacky best, have taken social media by storm. Of the many pictures that have gone viral since yesterday, one has Lilly and Deepika laughing together. Sharing it on Tuesday, Lilly wrote, “Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤”Retweeting her tweet, Deepika promptly responded, “The next time...just call! easier way to find me! love you sista! @IISuperwomanII”Lilly also shared several other pictures of all that it took for her to get her look right for her first appearance at the Met this year. She was notably invited by Vogue and YouTube to attend the fashion extravaganza.Talking about her look—a lavender gown, long braided hair complete with minimal jewellery and black gloves—she wrote on Instagram, “I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first #MetGala and @moschino came through! For the hair, I wanted to pay tribute to them good Indian genes so I almost doubled the length of my regular hair with a long braid, topped with fresh orchids. And you better believe your girl is wearing sneakers under that dress.”