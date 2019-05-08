When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone
Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla also attended the Met Gala this year.
YouTuber Lilly Singh and actor Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala. (Image: Instagram/Lilly Singh)
From Lupita Nyong'o to Lena Waithe, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Lilly Singh, the event was filled with celebrities of all nationalities, races and ethnicities.
However, closer home, Indians who walked the red carpet in their whacky best, have taken social media by storm. Of the many pictures that have gone viral since yesterday, one has Lilly and Deepika laughing together. Sharing it on Tuesday, Lilly wrote, “Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤”
Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPhwQAiruz— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) May 7, 2019
Retweeting her tweet, Deepika promptly responded, “The next time...just call! easier way to find me! love you sista! @IISuperwomanII”
the next time...just call!easier way to find me! love you sista! @IISuperwomanII https://t.co/SlpalbQkV6— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 7, 2019
Lilly also shared several other pictures of all that it took for her to get her look right for her first appearance at the Met this year. She was notably invited by Vogue and YouTube to attend the fashion extravaganza.
Talking about her look—a lavender gown, long braided hair complete with minimal jewellery and black gloves—she wrote on Instagram, “I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first #MetGala and @moschino came through! For the hair, I wanted to pay tribute to them good Indian genes so I almost doubled the length of my regular hair with a long braid, topped with fresh orchids. And you better believe your girl is wearing sneakers under that dress.”
View this post on Instagram
Since people always spell my name “Lily”... ••• I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first #MetGala and @moschino came through! For the hair, I wanted to pay tribute to them good Indian genes so I almost doubled the length of my regular hair with a long braid, topped with fresh orchids. And you better believe your girl is wearing sneakers under that dress . It was so surreal to attend this incredible event and meet so many talented people, as well as spend time with some friends I rarely get to see. Thank you for having me @vogue @youtube. I hope I did the fashunnnn.
View this post on Instagram
I’m not exaggerating when I say it took a village to pull off my #MetGala look. The dress itself was so big and heavy that it took four people to put on and 30 minutes to lace up. Not to mention steaming it! Truly I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team who did everything to ensure I looked and felt my absolute best. Thank you @desireemorales for working relentlessly hard on this look and making sure I was happy. Thank you @dominiquebisson for helping me walk in this dress and ensuring I didn’t fall on my face instantly. Thank you @abbyleighcreek @swike for being the keepers of my braid and capturing that good good content. And special thanks to @thesandylion and @humblethepoet for coming through with moral support for last looks and ensuring your girl was on point. It blows my mind that you all spent so much of your mental energy on my big day. I appreciate you all so much. You are the dress fluffers of my dreams ❤️ #MetGala
View this post on Instagram
I was so stressed about my #MetGala outfit. I for sure thought I’d have to cut a limb off to fit into anything designer but this gem @itsjeremyscott came through for your girl. Not only is he an icon who does ALL the fashion but he also prioritized my comfort and happiness which helped calm my nerves so much. Thank you for allowing me to wear your art and be a @moschino woman ❤️
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Hardik Pandya Calls Dhoni His 'Inspiration, Friend, Brother & Legend'
- City of Dreams Review: Nagesh Kukunoor's Web Series Refrains from Diving Deep
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- Google Makes a Privacy Pitch, After Facebook Tried to Convince us Conversations Are Meant to be Private
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s