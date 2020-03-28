MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

When Lisa Ray Thought Co-star Bani J Was 'So Shy'

When Lisa Ray Thought Co-star Bani J Was 'So Shy'

Lisa Ray shares she found the model-actress a little guarded during their first interaction at one of the reading sessions for the show Four More Shots Please!

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Lisa Ray says she thought Bani J was a shy person at the start of their shoot for a web series that casts them as a lesbian couple.

"I joined the show after some back and forth due to personal commitments. During our first reading together was when I met my co-star Bani," Lisa said.

"I went in and sat next to her, and she was like talking in this whisper and then looked at me and I was like, 'wow, this is a problem!' How are we going to do this? She was so shy," she added.

The two actresses appear in the series "Four More Shots Please!".

Bani, of course, has her line of defence. "I was just trying not to spook her so she wouldn't leave," she explains, on her guarded behaviour with Lisa during that first reading session.

The second season of the series will launch on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video in India.

The story picks up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four un-apologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story