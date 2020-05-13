When Little Alia Bhatt Said 'Actress Banungi', Watch Video

Alia Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012). 8 years down the line, she is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and has multiple, ambitious projects lined up.

However, Alia's passion for acting was something which she honed since childhood. An old video of Alia from a reality show has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, 8-year-old Alia is seen attending a reality TV show with her elder sister Pooja Bhatt. Together they grace the stage of Suresh Oberoi-hosted show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai with Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Upon being asked by Suresh what she plans on doing when she grows up, Alia shyly but affirmatively says, "Actress banungi."

On the movies front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi next. All movies were slated for 2020 release but the coronavirus pandemic may play spoil sport. She will also be making an appearance in ace director SS Rajamouli's epic RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn.

