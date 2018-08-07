GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When M Karunanidhi Wrote a Song in Just 10 Minutes

The five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister passed away in Chennai’s Kauvery hospital on Tuesday evening. He was 94

Updated:August 7, 2018, 7:51 PM IST
When M Karunanidhi Wrote a Song in Just 10 Minutes
File photo of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (PTI)
It was tough to be M Karunanidhi, the multitasking politician. From being the head of one of India’s biggest states to writing films, he donned many hats with equal ease.

The five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister passed away in Chennai’s Kauvery hospital on Tuesday evening. He was 94.

Thousands of supporters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch are mourning outside the hospital and discussing stories of the late Karunanidhi’s skills. One such story is about his ability to think fast and write even faster.

By mid-2000s, Karunanidhi had slowed down on his film related works. However, there were keen filmmakers who wanted him on board for their projects. One such film was Pen Singam meaning Lioness. He wrote the screenplay of the film directed by Bali Srirangham, but Karunanidhi’s work wasn’t confined to just that. He was also asked to write a song in the film.

As per an old report in Rediff, he understood the situation of the song and finished writing it in flat ten minutes. A completely written song was handed over to music composer Deva in one-sixth of an hour. That was Karunanidhi for you, always a man in action.

One of the most celebrated screenwriters in the Tamil film industry, Karunanidhi wrote path-breaking films like Parashakti, Rangoon Radha and Iruvar Ullam. He was active in films till 2011.

