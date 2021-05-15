When Madhuri Dixit's Sons Poked Fun at Her Performances in Koyla and Gulab Gang

Actors often confess to being embarrassed by their performances in past films, especially in front of their kids. Madhuri Dixit has revealed that her sons once made fun of her after watching her in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Koyla (1997). In an old interview, Madhuri had said that once her kids were watching Koyla when she was leaving home for some work. Later, when she returned, she found a note on one of their computers asking her why she was acting funny in the film.

That was not the only instance when her sons made fun of her. “Another instance was when they watched ‘Gulaab Gang’. There is a scene in the movie where I raise my arm and speak a dialogue. My kids were imitating for so long after that. In short, this is how I am treated at my home," she added.

Madhuri Dixit, who turns a year older on May 15, set a new bar of success in the 1990s with her movies. She has films like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Dil Toh Paagal Hai’ and many others to her credit. She was last seen in ‘Kalank’, alongwith Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

She married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US with him. She moved back to Mumbai with her family in October 2011. They have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

