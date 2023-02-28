Mahanadi Shankar is a popular face of the Tamil film and TV industry. He has worked as a supporting actor and also in negative roles in many movies. He gained recognition after appearing in movies, including Mahanadi, Baashha, Ratchagan, Amarkalam, and Dheena to name a few. The actor was recently seen in Ajith Kumar’s action heist Thunivu. During the promotion of the film, the actor shared his experience of acting with Ajith in Thunivu. He referred to Ajith as ‘THALA’.

Fans have shared this throwback video on social media and it’s going viral. In the video, Mahanadi said, “Ajith hugged me for ten minutes when he first entered the Thunivu film set.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “THALA isn’t a name it’s an emotion”.

Seeing the video one of the users commented, “Thala is not only a word its fan emotion.” Another one wrote, “Always Thala fans”; many showered red heart emoticons in the comment section.

In Thunivu directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor Mahanadi Shankar essayed the role of Antony, a police constable. The film also had Manju Warrier, Veera, Samuthirakani, Ajay, John Kokken, Amir, Pavni,

Cibi Chandran, GM Sundar, and Bhagavathy Perumal in prominent roles.

The film marks the third collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth, and Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and Valimai (2022).

Music composer Ghibran, who earlier composed the background score of Ajith-Vinoth’s last film Valimai, has also composed songs for this film. The cinematography of the movie is handled by Nirav Shah, editing by Vijay Velukutty and the stunt choreography was done by Supreme Sundar. Thunivu was released theatrically on January 11, the week of Pongal. The film received mixed reviews from critics and was a commercial success.

Mahanadi Shankar is currently seen in the Tamil-language family drama television series, Vanathai Pola starring Shreekumar and Maanya Anand in the lead role. The show premiered on December 7, 2020, and aired on Sun TV. It is also digitally available on Sun NXT.

