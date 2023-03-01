Even though Mammootty made his big screen debut with Mela around three decades ago, the mania surrounding the Malayalam megastar refuses to fade. The two-time National award winner has over the years established himself as a synonym for brilliance, and courtesy: his grand personality, dialogue delivery and above all versatility as a performer. The actor has delivered too many hits that have also been remade across other languages. However, not every time the remakes were able to live up to the mark set by Mammootty’s films. One fine example of the same is the 1996 release Hitler.

Starring Mammootty in the titular role, the film followed the life of Madhavankutty, locally known as ‘Hitler’ due to his tough character, personality and his extreme rage at the youngsters who stalked his five young sisters. Hitler became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in 1996. It also enjoyed a theatrical run of over 300 days. The film broke the collection record of Mammootty-starrer The King, which was released the previous year.

Hitler was remade in Telugu, under the same name, in Hindi as Krodh, in Kannada as Varsha and in Tamil as well. The Tamil remake, which was released in theatres in 2003, was titled Military. Directed by Suraj, starring Sathyaraj and Rambha, the film failed to live up to the hype and tanked at the box office. However, Sathyaraj, who is popular for his roles in Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali: The Conclusion, has had a successful run when it comes to making remakes of Mammootty’s hit projects. Example: Poovizhi Vasalile

This 1987 Indian Tamil-language thriller film was directed by Fazil. Apart from Sathyaraj, Poovizhi Vasalile had an ensemble cast of Sujitha, Karthika, Raghuvaran, Babu Antony, and Nizhalgal Ravi. It was released on January 14, 1987. The film became a huge success and has a certain cult following. While Sathyaraj impressed the audience with his impeccable acting chops, Antony and Raghuvaran were lauded for their superb villainous performance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here