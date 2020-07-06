When 'Man of Masses' Prabhas was Greeted by a Huge Crowd

Fans of Telugu superstar Prabhas were in a mood to celebrate all through Monday, because the actor had started shooting for the first part of "Baahubali" seven years ago on this day.

The makers of the SS Rajamouli blockbuster took to social media to share some throwback photos from the sets where thousands of fans had gathered for the start of the shoot. In one of the photos, Prabhas is seen standing in front of a huge crowd.

"July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago...," read a tweet on behalf of the makers.

The post made fans nostalgic. "Jai Prabhas Anna", wrote a follower, while another haled him as "man Of Masses".

"Really wish to go back in time to relive those days. When Baahubali mania was gripping the whole country and it was madness outside the multiplexes. Oh and my first genuine crush Prabhas gracing the screens. I've never felt like this for an actor before Heart suit #Baahubalidays," wrote another user.

The two-film "Baahubali" series narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017) is one of the biggest Indian films at the box office, having done a global business of approximately Rs 1810 crore, while the first film, "Baahubali: The Beginning" (2015) minted over Rs 685 crore.

The series also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.