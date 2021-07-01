When Mandira Bedi Went Against Her Family’s Wishes To Marry Raj Kaushal

Actress and anchor Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai around 4.30 am on Wednesday. Unfortunately, before the family could get any medical help, he succumbed to his condition at the age of 49, informed his friend Rohit Bose Roy. He left behind two young kids. His early death left his family members and people from the industry in a state of shock. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to him.

As friends, family and fans remember the late filmmaker and celebrate his life, let’s look at how his beautiful love story with Mandira began and how the two battled all odds to get married and stay together.

Reportedly, Raj was mesmerised by the beauty and acting of the actress when he first saw her in the daily soap Shanti-Ek Aurat Ki Kahani that aired in 1994 on DD National. A year later, her popularity rose even more when she starred in the popular musical romance, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In 1996, when she went for an audition at the house of filmmaker Mukul Anand, she met Raj for the first time there. During those days, he was working as a chief assistant of Mukul.

Gradually, the duo started hanging out regularly and after some time they fell in love with each other. In an interview, Raj had revealed that he had fallen for Mandira only after three meetings.

After dating for some years when the duo decided to settle down, they informed their respective families about each other. While Raj’s family was pleased to meet Mandira, it was not the case with her family members. However, it is said she was so madly in love with the filmmaker that she could not think about marrying anyone else. So, she went against her family’s wishes and tied the knot with Raj on Valentine’s Day in 1999.

Nearly 12 years after their marriage, they became parents to a son, Veer, in 2011. Last year, the couple adopted a daughter, Tara, from an orphanage. After making Tara a part of her family, the TV presenter shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote that her family feels complete now. Unfortunately, a year later, she lost the love of her life.

