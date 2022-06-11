When Marathi Actor Sai Tamhankar Had Life Flash Before Her Eyes

Marathi beauty Sai Tamhankar has been captivating the audience with her tremendous talent. She is currently in the spotlight and has been busy with promotions and interviews. In a recent interview, she opened up about an accident she was involved in and had her whole life flash before her eyes.

She also pointed out in the interview that she just couldn’t lie, and that she was not afraid of doing anything. And then she shed light on that one event that genuinely scared the life out of her.

Video shared by the YouTube channel Bharatiya Touring Party called ‘Camping with the Stars’, Sai and Parna Pethe got candid about their travelling experiences. They also cook delicious biryani the nomadic way.

“It was about 9 years ago,” said Sai about the accident. She was on her way home from the airport and had to be rescued. She said that she had to ask the driver to slow down multiple times as he was speeding the whole way.

After telling him to slow down three times and him not slowing down at all, they ended up in an accident. The car was going to hit the bridge in a roundabout, and there was no distance between the car and the bridge. During this period, she was terrified for her life and the memories of her whole life came to her in an instant.

Sai’s image has always been that of a bold and fearless actor, as she seems unconcerned even in real life. This story made her fans wonder how bad the situation must have been for such a carefree person to be afraid of.

Currently, Sai is doing promotions for her upcoming film Medium Spicy, which is going to be Mohit Takalkar’s directorial debut.

