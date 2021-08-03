When Meezaan Played Ranveer Singh's Body Double in Padmaavat: 'I Was Terrified'

Meezaan Jaaferi has been leading headlines for a while now. The new star on the block featured in the latest OTT release, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. His debut in the movies was two years ago with Malaal, wherein he played an intense character. However, the actor confessed that before the 2019 film, he had a small but important tryst in front of the camera.

It was during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, when Meezaan filled in for the lead actor Ranveer Singh, who played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji, for a few scenes. In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor revealed that his technical big screen debut was in Padmaavat. Meezaan was assisting the director in Padmaavat. He shared that he learnt a lot witnessing Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor on set.

The actor recalled the experience of playing Ranveer’s body double when the latter was unavailable. He said that he was on the set in costume and makeup. He was a little stressed and the prosthetics also took an hour to get him into the look. The actor learned the script in an hour and was nervous to act in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was then that an assistant director went to him to show Ranveer’s version of the shot, asking him to replicate his mannerisms. Taken by surprise, Meezaan said, “Why couldn’t you have told me before! I was already so tense.” He shared, “But regardless, I went ahead, I was terrified, I was in bad shape.”

Meezaan debuted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal, a love story directed by Mangesh Hadawale. Speaking of casting Meezaan in Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali told PTI, “When he entered, I was like a star had arrived. It is two years of hard work and tolerating me.”

Meezaan has previously worked under the filmmaker on Bajirao Mastani. He will also be assisting his mentor in the upcoming venture Gangubai Kathiawadi spearheaded by Alia Bhatt.

