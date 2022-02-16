When Micheal Jackson Met Bappi Lahiri At Mumbai Show, Noticed His Lord Ganesha Pendant

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69 years old. Bappi, the ‘Disco King’ of Bollywood, once said that Michael Jackson, the late pop singer, was an admirer of his work. During Michael’s 1996 visit to Mumbai, he met Bappi and expressed his love for his song Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer.

Bappi narrated the incident in an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago. He said that he was seated somewhere when MJ arrived in Mumbai for his show. “He approached me after noticing my gold necklace with a Lord Ganesha pendant, and said, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ and I took the opportunity to introduce myself," Bappi said.

Michael Jackson’s first-ever live performance in Mumbai was a success, and Bappi was the only music director invited. Jackson performed to a packed audience in 1996, and that was his only concert in the country.

On the first day of November, 35,000 fans attended a concert in a sports arena. From September 1996 to October 1997, Jackson performed a 17-song concert in Mumbai (then known as Bombay) as part of his 83-show History World Tour.

Bappi had huge success in the 1980s and 1990s and was affectionately known as Bappi da. I Am A Disco Dancer, Yaar Bina Chain Kahaan Re, Tamma Tamma Loge, Koi Yahaan Naache Naache, Ooh La La are among his many hits.

Bappi Lahiri died just before midnight from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Messages of condolence flowed in from all corners, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his work. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.