When Milind Gawali's Father Pointed Out How He Got DCP's Uniform And Badges Wrong

Actor Milind Gawali, who plays the role of Anirudha in the Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, is a well-known face and has played some important characters in films as well. But this series has given him a new identity.

Milind Gawali is very active on social media and regularly posts about his professional and private life. At the same time, he also shares many old photos to share the old memories with the fans. Milind has rekindled his old memories by sharing a post on his social media.

Gawali shared an old video on his Instagram account and along with that he also shared a lengthy note. He said, “Dreamworld is my dream. The movie Sholay was released on August 15, 1975.

“In those days, tickets were sold in black. It was my dream to get a ticket to the show and watch the movie in Minerva, which my father fulfilled a few weeks later. Watching a lot of movies, I have seen many such dreams related to cinema.

“For two-three years I worked on the film Hum Bacche Hindustan Ke and that dream came true, after that, I acted in many movies… Then I thought we should have a movie of our own, we should make it and I made a movie called Athang. So dreams may be small or big but if you focus, work hard for them, and give them some time, then they are fulfilled.

“While making endless movies, my family used to come to set from time to time, it felt good. One day my father, Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Shri Shriram Gawli Saheb came to the sets and my friend Kanna Ayre was shooting the same scene, our dress man brought DCP’s uniform, right in front of my father.

“Dad looked at it and said all these badges/batches are wrong, DCP’s dress but Havaldar’s batch/badge. We didn’t realise it. We are all false heroes in cinema. Heroes in our country are just like my father. Rights of Athang are with Shemaroo.”

The post was loved by his fans. One of them commented, “Lovely memories”. While another one wrote, “Very nice sir”. Others also appreciated the post. It received more than 10 k views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Gawali (@milindgawali)

On the work front, Milind Gawali is playing the lead role Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He is playing the role of Anirudh. It is a Marathi language T.V series that airs on Strat Pravah.

The show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha. The show is directed by Ravindra Kamakar and produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.