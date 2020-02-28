When Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, See Pic

Actor Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram to share a memory of her last year’s birthday when the couple climbed Mt Kilimanjaro.

Sharing her experience, Ankita said she had so much fun trekking with Milind, adding that the birthday celebrations took place at 19340ft. Describing it as one of the most amazing experiences of her life, she added, “There was just so much to learn and unlearn at the same time”.

She went on to say that now she knows that there are so many beautiful places in the world with Himalayan range being absolutely scenic and difficult at times.

Last year, Milind and Ankita shared adorable pictures from the top of the mountain range. He wished Ankita on Instagram, writing, “JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!!”

The actor also added that he thought she was one of the first Assamese to climb the mountain and he is proud of his wife.

Thanking her husband, Ankita wrote that she could not have done it without Milind.

The couple often shares pictures of themselves on Instagram to interact with their followers. Milind and Ankita got hitched in April 2018 in a Maharashtrian ceremony. The actor is currently one of judges on the television reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Malaika Arora and fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Follow @News18Movies for more



