When Mimicry Artist Sumedh Shinde Dubbed 2-Word Dialogue For Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Popular mimicry and voiceover artist Sumedh Shinde’s clips are going viral for his amazing and uncannily similar voice impersonation of many Bollywood actors and singers like Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam among others. Sumedh, who was a practising dentist, had to quit his profession after he needed to shut down his clinic during the COVID lockdown in 2020. The 38-year-old artist who grew up in the suburban city of Ambernath in Maharashtra started doing voice impressions as a kid.

In a chat with The Indian Express, he shared that his uncle owned an orchestra and this allowed him to be on stage in childhood. Sumedh also shared that he first successfully mimicked Aamir Khan. He stated that he used to do an impression of his character Munna from the 1995 film Rangeela and it was loved by everyone.

Interestingly, Sumedh also shared that he has even been dubbed as the actor in his 2009 hit film 3 Idiots. He mentioned, “Just two words of Aamir Khan’s dialogue in the scene when results come and he is having a conversation with Boman Irani when the class photo is being taken had to be changed.” Sumedh added that since Aamir wasn’t available he had dubbed those two words.

The voiceover artist has also been dubbed for Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan for many commercials in various languages such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu etc.

Sumedh also said that he pays attention to things like how many words per minute an actor or singer says. “I observe them in interviews and that helps me in understanding their thinking as well,” he added. The artist also stated that he mostly does voice overs of celebrities that have a high-pitched voice in mid-range and doesn’t mimic Amitabh Bachchan’s voice as it is low-pitched with a heavy base.

For aspiring mimicry or voiceover artists, Sumedh advised that to never overdo things and be true to the character of the person that one is impersonating.

