When Misha and Zain Took Over Mira Rajput's Phone

Mira Rajput, on Friday, revealed her phone was taken over with a post on social media. She shared a screengrab showing a message window with several random alphabets, numbers, emojis of edibles and characters. Mira also got her Instagram followers busy as she asked them to guess about who was responsible for the texts. Now, the comments are flooded guessing which of the munchkins wrote them, Misha or Zain.

“Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet,” wrote Mira in caption.

Shahid and Mira celebrated five years of their marriage. The couple shared adorable pictures for each other from their wedding accompanied heartwarming messages.

Mira’s lengthy Instagram message started with the words, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family”

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in sports drama Jersey. Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. It is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film released in 2019 with the same title. Shahid will play a middle-aged cricketer who revives his career after an interlude of ten years and wishes to represent the Indian team.

Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead. Pankaj Kapur will essay the role of a mentor to Shahid’s character. The father-son duo was last seen together on-screen in 2015 rom-com Shandaar. It is jointly bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. It is scheduled for release on August 28 this year.



