When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was in Delhi to cast her vote on Sunday.
Image: Twitter
Wishing Mother's Day along with her vote appeal, Taapsee wrote, "Me and my maa for 'Bharat maa' #HappyMothersDay #GoVote #DelhiVotes."
Me and my maa for ‘Bharat maa’ #HappyMothersDay #GoVote #DelhiVotes pic.twitter.com/N3YvP9g0QG— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 12, 2019
In another picture, the 31-year-old actress shared the frame with her entire family and said, "And the 'tabbar' votes.... #DelhiVotes #GoVoteDelhi"
And the ‘tabbar’ votes.... #DelhiVotes #GoVoteDelhi pic.twitter.com/hUm0HTkPG8— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 12, 2019
Seven states went to polls on Sunday with more than 10.17 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in the fray. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand witnessed polling.
Last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, Taapsee has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. Earlier in the day, Taapsee shared a special surprise that she had received on the sets of the film. Her mother had paid her a visit on the sets, making it a special day for her daughter who was busy shooting for the film.
It was a special day for Taapsee, who said that her mother usually never visits her on a shoot, but made an exception here because she loves going to the village. She shared the video alongwith a heartfelt post on mothers.
View this post on Instagram
For thousands of women in our country who grew up having a life dictated by their father and grew old following the path led by their husband and there after everything was for their kids, but amidst all this forgot to LIVE for their own self, only so that one day they can tell their daughters “humne yo jindagi kaati hai.... tum jiyogi meri laado “ This one is for you maa ❤️👩👧 #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali ये उन औरतों के लिए जिन्होंने बचपन से सिर्फ़ अपने पिता की सुनी, शादी के बाद अपने पति की और उसके बाद सब बच्चों के लिए था। इन सब के बीच वो अपने लिए जीना भूल गयी, शायद ये दिन देखने के लिए कि वो अपनी बेटियों को बता सकें “ हमने यो ज़िंदगी काटी है, तम जियोगी मेरी लाडो”
Read: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Look Older Than Their Mothers on Saand Ki Aankh Sets
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- Kohli Casts Vote in Gurugram & Urges Citizens to Do the Same
- Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s