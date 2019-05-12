When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi

View this post on Instagram

For thousands of women in our country who grew up having a life dictated by their father and grew old following the path led by their husband and there after everything was for their kids, but amidst all this forgot to LIVE for their own self, only so that one day they can tell their daughters “humne yo jindagi kaati hai.... tum jiyogi meri laado “ This one is for you maa ❤️👩‍👧 #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali ये उन औरतों के लिए जिन्होंने बचपन से सिर्फ़ अपने पिता की सुनी, शादी के बाद अपने पति की और उसके बाद सब बच्चों के लिए था। इन सब के बीच वो अपने लिए जीना भूल गयी, शायद ये दिन देखने के लिए कि वो अपनी बेटियों को बता सकें “ हमने यो ज़िंदगी काटी है, तम जियोगी मेरी लाडो”