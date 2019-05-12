Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
2-min read

When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was in Delhi to cast her vote on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi
Sunday saw a happy merger of Mother's Day with the phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Taapsee Pannu, who was back home in Delhi to cast her vote, was accompanied by her mother to the polling booth. The mother-daughter duo even put up a special Mother's Day photo with their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Wishing Mother's Day along with her vote appeal, Taapsee wrote, "Me and my maa for 'Bharat maa' #HappyMothersDay #GoVote #DelhiVotes."




In another picture, the 31-year-old actress shared the frame with her entire family and said, "And the 'tabbar' votes.... #DelhiVotes #GoVoteDelhi"




Seven states went to polls on Sunday with more than 10.17 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in the fray. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand witnessed polling.

Last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, Taapsee has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. Earlier in the day, Taapsee shared a special surprise that she had received on the sets of the film. Her mother had paid her a visit on the sets, making it a special day for her daughter who was busy shooting for the film.

It was a special day for Taapsee, who said that her mother usually never visits her on a shoot, but made an exception here because she loves going to the village. She shared the video alongwith a heartfelt post on mothers.

For thousands of women in our country who grew up having a life dictated by their father and grew old following the path led by their husband and there after everything was for their kids, but amidst all this forgot to LIVE for their own self, only so that one day they can tell their daughters “humne yo jindagi kaati hai.... tum jiyogi meri laado “ This one is for you maa ❤️👩‍👧 #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali ये उन औरतों के लिए जिन्होंने बचपन से सिर्फ़ अपने पिता की सुनी, शादी के बाद अपने पति की और उसके बाद सब बच्चों के लिए था। इन सब के बीच वो अपने लिए जीना भूल गयी, शायद ये दिन देखने के लिए कि वो अपनी बेटियों को बता सकें “ हमने यो ज़िंदगी काटी है, तम जियोगी मेरी लाडो”

Read: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Look Older Than Their Mothers on Saand Ki Aankh Sets

