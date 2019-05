When Mother's Day is also Voting Day: Taapsee Pannu Takes Mom to Vote in Delhi

Sunday saw a happy merger of Mother's Day with the phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Taapsee Pannu, who was back home in Delhi to cast her vote, was accompanied by her mother to the polling booth. The mother-daughter duo even put up a special Mother's Day photo with their inked fingers after casting their votes.Wishing Mother's Day along with her vote appeal, Taapsee wrote, "Me and my maa for 'Bharat maa' #HappyMothersDay #GoVote #DelhiVotes."In another picture, the 31-year-old actress shared the frame with her entire family and said, "And the 'tabbar' votes.... #DelhiVotes #GoVoteDelhi"Seven states went to polls on Sunday with more than 10.17 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in the fray. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand witnessed polling.Last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Badla, Taapsee has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. Earlier in the day, Taapsee shared a special surprise that she had received on the sets of the film. Her mother had paid her a visit on the sets, making it a special day for her daughter who was busy shooting for the film.It was a special day for Taapsee, who said that her mother usually never visits her on a shoot, but made an exception here because she loves going to the village. She shared the video alongwith a heartfelt post on mothers.Read: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Look Older Than Their Mothers on Saand Ki Aankh Sets