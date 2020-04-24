MOVIES

When My Children Watch Divya Bharti's Movies, They Call Her 'Badi Mummy': Wardah Khan Nadiadwala

Images: Instagram

Actress Divya Bharti was married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala when she died at the age of 19 in 1993.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
Actress Divya Bharti was one of the popular actors in the '90s. Her untimely death in 1993 sent shockwaves across the industry. wave in the entire nation. Divya was married to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala at the age of 18 and by 19, she died after falling from a balcony of her house.

Sajid married Warda Khan in 2000. In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Warda opened up about Sajid's first wife, 27 years after her death.

During an Instagram live session with Bollywood Hungama, Warda said, "I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her 'Badi Mummy'. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives."

"I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, 'Divya Bharti bohot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life," she added.

Divya started her career in her teens and starred in many Hindi and south films before her death. Her debut Bollywood film Vishwatma opposite Sunny Deol was a hit. She also starred in films like Deewana with Shah Rukh Khan and Shola Aur Shabnam with Govinda.

