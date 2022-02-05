When Naga Chaitanya Hilariously Reacted to Samantha's Instagram Post: 'My Husband Looks So Handsome'

Since the joint announcement of their separation in October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been taking over the headlines. Their separation led to rumours of Samantha having affairs. Some reports even claimed that the Telugu actress never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

Chaitanya and Samantha, who first worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, would often post mushy posts for each other on social media when they were together. Samantha had once shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony in May 2020. Her cute caption had grabbed many eyeballs.

“After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. ‘See my husband looks so handsome no ???? (husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now),” Samantha had written while sharing the photo on her Instagram account.

Naga Chaitanya had cheekily responded to Samantha. He dropped a comment on the post that read, “Okay now .. this looks like one of those paid partnership posts.”

Back in 2016, before her wedding to Chaitanya, Samantha had talked about not giving up her career post marriage. In an old interview with SpotboyE, the actress had also said that luckily, it wasn’t difficult for her to make equal space with the heroes.

“I was blessed," Samantha had said. “In my very first film Ye Maaye Chesave (Telugu), I had a role on a par with the leading man Naga Chaitanya whom, incidentally, I am all set to marry… My individual space was allotted to me from the beginning of my career. So the struggle was never to get roles on a par with the hero," she had added.

Talking about becoming Akkineni Nagarjuna’s daughter-in-law, Samantha had said at the time, “Pride has been part of personality. I’d rather not think about my achievements. I’ve never stopped to admire what I’ve done. Because I don’t think I’ve achieved anything much. I still have a long way to go. This is why I won’t give up my career after marriage."

