Cinema lovers often view the world of the entertainment industry with rose-coloured glasses. There’s a set story in everyone’s mind — that a boy meets a girl, impresses her by singing romantic songs and after some difficulties, they live happily ever after. But the reality is sometimes strikingly opposite, as love stories between two people may not always have happy endings. One such story is that of Bollywood actors Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala’s alleged love affair. Let’s see what went wrong between these stars and how their relationship fell apart.

It was in 1996 when Nana and Manisha developed a romantic bonding while shooting for their film Agni Sakshi, directed by Partho Ghosh. At that time, the diva was just out of a relationship with actor Vivek Mushran. She found Nana’s charisma quite irresistible and the two started dating secretly during the film’s shooting.

After the release of Agni Sakshi, Nana and Manisha once again shared the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Khamoshi, which was also released the same year. At this time, news about their affair began to fill up the columns of film magazines. As per a report published in BollywoodShaadis, Manisha’s neighbours had even claimed that Nana was spotted leaving the actress’ house early in the morning many times.

But the couple’s alleged affair did not last for a long time. The reason for this was Nana, who was married at that time, was denied a divorce by his wife Neelakanti Patekar. They were reportedly living separately. As stated in the reports, Manisha repeatedly asked Nana to divorce his wife, but he didn’t agree.

On top of that, the Dil Se actress came across something which served as the last nail in the coffin of her relationship with Nana. She spotted the Tadka actor in an intimate moment with actress Ayesha Jhulka in a closed room. This widened the rift between Nana and Manisha. Both actors finally went on separate paths.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Nana couldn’t help remembering Manisha and poured his heart out. The Natsamrat actor told Filmfare that Manisha is the most sensitive actress around. He compared her to Kasturi Hiran, and said that she doesn’t need to keep pace with anyone. According to Nana, her break-up with Manisha was an extremely difficult phase and he couldn’t describe that pain.

