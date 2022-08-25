When Nandamuri Balakrishnan Surprised Team Liger By Visiting The Sets

Veteran Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishnan surprised team Liger by visiting the film’s set. Vijay Devarakonda has shared a glimpse of Nandamuri Balakrishnan’s surprise visit on Twitter. Along with posting the video, he wrote, “Balayya sir is love. When he came to see us on sets.” In the video, Vijay Devaraknda, Charmi, and the director are seen chit-chatting with Nandamuri Balakrishnan.

Ahead of its release, the promotions of Liger were carried out in full swing. Lead actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda were spotted promoting the movie across the country.

Be it the songs or the star cast, the movie has set expectations really high. One of the songs from Liger, Aafat has crossed 25 million views on Youtube. The dance number has been sung by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music of Aafat while its lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarbhatla Ravikumar.

Liger has been produced on a budget of a whopping ₹100 crores. Amid boycott calls in Bollywood, dark clouds loom over Liger still. Recently, the pre-release business profits of the film were shared by the team. Liger has collected ₹10 crores in the Hindi Belt. However, Andhra Pradesh stands highest in the profit range. Overall, the film’s pre-release business stands at ₹90 crores. The collection is still lower than other blockbusters like Vikram, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

Here’s a breakdown of the pre-release collection of Liger:

Andhra Pradesh – ₹28 crores

Ceeded – ₹9 crores

Karnataka – ₹5.5 crores

Tamil Nadu – ₹2.5 crores

Kerala – ₹1.2 crores

Overseas – ₹8 crores

Hindi belt – ₹10 crores

Liger recently received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board with seven cuts. Those seven cuts were mainly obscene languages and gestures used by Vijay Devarakonda. Liger is a big-budget movie, and it will simultaneously be released in several languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film boasts 0f Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in supporting roles. The Puri Jagannadh directorial hit the theatres today, August 25.

