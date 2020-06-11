When Naomi Grace Scott was Mistaken for Deepika Padukone on Film Set, Watch 'Funny Story' Here

English actress and singer Naomi Grace Scott, who is best known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney's musical live-action fantasy film Aladdin, in an earlier interview revealed that she was mistaken for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on a film set.

During an interview with BBC Naomi recalled how a crew member of her film thought that she is Deepika. She confessed that she liked this confusion and did not even correct it.

Elaborating the funny incident, the diva said that she was watching the video of Deepika and Ranveer Singh starrer song Nagada Sang Dhol from 2013 Bollywood film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, when a crew member thought she is one featuring in the video.

“I have to tell you this funny story. Do you know Nagada Sang Dhol? I was playing it on set — and I had an American cast and crew so I’m playing it because I love that song so much, and literally someone was like, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful, Nay, is that you?’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it is, it is,” she says in the video.

“I thought to myself, ‘you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful’,” she added.

You can watch the video here:

Aladdin had hit the theatres on May 24 last year. The movie has been directed by Guy Ritchie. Important roles including that of Aladdin, Genie, Jafar and The Sultan have been essayed by eminent actors like Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Marwan Kenzari and Navid Negahban, respectively.

Follow @News18Movies for more