When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was Hospitalised During 'Raman Raghav 2.0' Shoot

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrating his 47th birthday on May 19. He has done several collaborations with director Anurag Kashyap - the filmmaker who brought the versatile actor to the fore. His breakthrough role was in the second part of crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. After that, the actor-director duo also worked on the psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0. The 2016 film, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala, depicted Nawazuddin as a psychopath who goes on wicked hunts.

However, during the shooting of the film in Mumbai, the actor had caught dengue and was hospitalised for five days. But such was his dedication that he kept blabbering the film's dialogues in a half-conscious state. Worried about this, his wife rang up Anurag and asked, "what have you done to him?"

The revelation was made by Anurag himself during an interview with Our Stupid Reaction in 2020. Recalling the times, Anurag had said, "While in the hospital, he was only, constantly blabbering lines from Raman Raghav as if he was literally living the character. He was on high fever and his wife called me, 'What have you done to him? He's just talking non-stop lines from the movie'."

Anurag further said that he got really scared of the situation as Nawazuddin was really affected by his character. "He becomes like that. He likes to live there, he likes to stay there, he actually prefers that world, he escapes into that world."

During the Raman Raghav 2.0promotions, Nawazuddin also remembered this incident. While speaking to HuffPost India, the actor recalled that his wife was horrified when she saw him repeating the movie lines on the hospital bed.

Seeing her husband's situation, Nawazuddin's wife dialled Anurag and asked, "ye kya kar rahe ho? (what are you doing to him)," the actor laughingly told the website, while adding that this is the fun of simultaneously working with Shahrukh, Salman but also getting to do such films.

