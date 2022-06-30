When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Father Barred Him From Entering His Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the finest actors in Bollywood, is at the peak of his career. The man is delivering one hit after another. The actor, who started his journey with small roles, has now become an inseparable part of Bollywood.

In his career, Siddiqui has not limited himself to one genre. From comedy to drama, the actor has tried everything. This makes him the most versatile entertainer in the industry. Bollywood is always said to be a pond of star kids.

It is also said that one needs a godfather in the industry to reach the top echelons. But that was not the case with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Without any godfather or any family background in cinema, he survived in the Maya Nagri and made it huge.

Siddique, in his early career, graduated as a chemist and even worked in a petrochemical company. Soon he found that he wanted to do something else. Soon after, he joined the National School of Drama.

After completion of the course, his journey to get into the world of cinema was not like a walk in the park. He managed to get some minor roles in the movie like Shool, Sarfarosh, and Munnabhai MBBS. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s desire to be a part of cinema was away from what his parents had planned for him. His father was upset because of his career choice. They even barred Nawazuddin from entering the house.

At last, Nawaz’s hard work paid off, and his determination and consistency paved the way for success. His cinematic career got a major kick with the movies like Firaq, New York and Dev D, Kahani, Gangs of Wassepur, The Lunch Box, Noorani Chehra, Talaash, Bajrangi Bhaijan, and Manjhi among others. Nawazuddin Siddique will also be seen in some upcoming movies like Krrish 4, Laxman Lopez, Adbhut, and Tiku weds Shera.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.