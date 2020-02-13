When Neena Gupta was Outwitted By Airline Staff Member
Neena Gupta had revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that she once tried to have her seat changed on a flight using her reputation as an actress.
Neena Gupta
Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice.
"Once when I was traveling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said.
However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.
"I told her I had acted in Badhaai Ho but she didn't recognize me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on The Kapil Sharma Show, about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.
Neena will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.
