When Neena Gupta's Friend Tried to Get Her Married to Gay Man: 'I Laughed Them Off'

Neena Gupta has made many revelations in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, which touches upon several milestones of the veteran actress’ life, from her unconventional pregnancy to single parenthood and a successful comeback in Bollywood. Neena Gupta got pregnant while she was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. She raised their daughter Masaba as a single mother.

An excerpt from her book reveals how a friend suggested that she should marry a gay banker from Mumbai’s Bandra. Neena said that her friend Sujoy Mitra told her that the banker wanted to get married to avoid societal pressures.

“I laughed them off because I didn’t feel right about getting married just to avoid controversy. I knew I would have to answer very difficult questions. Being a public figure meant that our lives, mine and my child’s, would always be up for speculation. But I told myself I would cross that bridge when I come to it. Until then, I would hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could," Neena said about the ‘offer’ according to Zoom.

Neena also revealed that filmmaker Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her too. Satish told her, “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Neena’s book also addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

