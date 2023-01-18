When Neetu Kapoor Revealed She and Rishi Kapoor Fainted at Their Wedding

Neetu Kapoor made her comeback in Bollywood after a long hiatus with the 2022 movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress was one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and 1980s but she bid adieu to her acting career at the age of 21 soon after she married Rishi Kapoor in 1980. Since then, she has appeared on big screens in movies such as Do Dooni Chaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Last year, during the promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the 64-year-old actress recalled her wedding ceremony and shared hilarious incidents from her wedding day.

In a candid chat with influencer Dolly Singh, Neetu was with her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Dolly asked the Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast if given a chance, would the stars attend the wedding of their exes? To this, Anil Kapoor jokingly said that he was not even present at his wedding and shared that there were merely five people at the ceremony.

Neetu Kapoor shared that there was a massive crowd of approximately 5,000 guests at her wedding. Recalling her wedding ceremony, the actress stated that the crowd left her and Rishi Kapoor quite uncomfortable and they both fainted. “My husband was petrified of crowds, so before getting onto the horse he fainted. So he was having brandy. I was having brandy. So that’s how our wedding was, I was drunk when I was taking the saat pheras,” she said.

She also revealed that since there were so many guests, her wedding also had pickpockets and gatecrashers, who were dressed well and gave them stones and slippers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor in December 2022, announced the wrap of her next film, Letters to Mr Khanna, which also features Sunny Kaushal. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s a wrap.” The film has been directed by Milind Dhaimade.

Read all the Latest Movies News here