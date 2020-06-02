When Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre Had A Blast At Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower

Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower bash was attended by several Hollywood bigwigs including Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Ripa. Also, among the attendees were Bollywood celebrities Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor. Both of them, who were in New York City then, arrived in red ensembles to grace the Quantico actress’ special day.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram page and wrote, “Lovly evening at Tiffany’s #priyankabridalshower @iamsonalibendre”.

For the pre-wedding celebration, the Sky is Pink actress opted for a gorgeous ivory silk gown with a feathered skirt and bustier bodice. She chose to accentuate the outfit with a clutch, nude heels and diamonds string necklace. The 37-year-old celebrated her upcoming nuptials in style and a lot of pomp. She shared some glimpses from the gala night on her Instagram page.

She captioned it as, “Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you (sic.)”

Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018.They first exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She will be next seen as the lead in We Can Be Heroes directed by Robert Rodriguez. She has also signed Aarvind Adiga's novel, The White Tiger’s adaptation directed by Ramin Bahrani, starring Rajkummar Rao.

