When Neha Kakkar Was Planning Surprise for Husband Rohanpreet Singh on Their Wedding Day

Singer and Indian Idol season 12 judge Neha Kakkar shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle today, taking her 58.4 million followers back to her wedding day. Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020 following the usual festivities of a typical Indian wedding.

Neha’s latest Instagram post shows how she was planning a surprise for her groom on their wedding day. In the video, the singer can be seen in her ethereal red bridal wear designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Neha is seen practising a song as she plays the ukulele. In the caption that accompanied the video, Neha mentioned that she was rehearsing for a song backstage. The singer confessed that even though she did not know how to play the ukulele, she wanted to give Rohanpreet a surprise for their wedding ceremony.

Neha and Rohanpreet often give a sneak peek into adorable moments from their married life on their Instagram handles. As Neha turned 33 last week, the couple made sure to share some highlights from the day with their digital fans. Neha posted a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband on the occasion, thanking him for making her day special. The Indian Idol judge updated a series of pictures that showed how Rohanpreet showered her with gifts and cakes on her birthday.

Appreciating her husband’s efforts to get her everything that she was wishing for, Neha wrote that eventually, it was all about the love that inspired him to go the extra mile to make her day memorable. She mentioned that Rohanpreet made the deliveries of all the gifts possible even after knowing the fact that stores are not open and many other logistics problem may exist.

In another post, Neha also expressed her gratitude to all her fans who sent her birthday wishes and created special social media posts for the singer.

She wrote it was her first birthday after getting married to her ‘Prince Charming’ Rohanpreet Singh.

