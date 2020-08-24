MOVIES

1-MIN READ

When Neha Kakkar's Co-star Got Tired Lifting Her During Song Shoot

Parmish Varma and Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar's new song 'Diamond Da Challa' will be launched in a couple of days.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Neha Kakkar, who is all set to come up with a new song along with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, has shared a funny anecdote from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a picture in which Parmish is seen lifting her.

"Parmish Kainda Main Thakk Gaya, Aap Itne heavy ho Neha (Parmish said,' I got tired, you are so heavy Neha.') Waise he also says that I'm the sweetest person he has ever met! and I feel the same for him (sic)," Neha shared.

"Anyway, 43 kgs is my weight," she quipped.

Reacting to the post, Parmish commented: "You definitely are the sweetest person I have ever met."

The song, titled "Diamond Da Challa", will be launched on Aug 26.

Gurinder Bawa has directed the music video of the track.

