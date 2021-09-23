When Nia Sharma Was Told ‘You Look So Hot' at Meeting for Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manikarnika

Television actor Nia Sharma who enjoys immense popularity on social media talked about the one time she went into a ‘Bollywood office’ and shared the unpleasant experience that followed. She had a meeting for a part in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and called the meeting a waste of her time. She said that she does not want to walk into a film director or producer’s office and be underestimated because she comes from a television background.

In a conversation with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said that it was a stupid conversation and she didn’t go again. “Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’”

Nia made her television debut in 2010 in a supporting role in the soap, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She followed it with another appearance for the multi-starrer Behenein. She was roped in to play the lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which brought her fame. In Jamai Raja, she plays the role of Roshni Patel. Her performances as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has contributed to making Nia a household name. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s series Twisted.

She was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card entry and also featured in a new music video titled Do Ghoont.

The actress recently moved to her new home and celebrated her birthday there.

