When Nick Jonas Danced To Ajay Devgn’s Song With Priyanka Chopra

An old video showing singer Nick Jonas dancing with actress wife Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced online. The clip, now going viral across social media platforms, was originally posted in September 2019. One can see in the recording, Nick is dancing with complete enthusiasm while wife Priyanka tries to match steps with him. The song, Hauli Hauli playing in the background is from Ajay Devgn-starrer, De De Pyaar De.

Nick is dressed in a black overcoat with off-white patch. On the other hand, Priyanka is wearing a yellow co-ord set with embellishment on the skirt. Priyanka is shaking legs with her husband but his expressions break her into uncontrollable laughter.



The video was first shared by Priyanka’s sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas on Nick’s birthday. She captioned the post as, “happy birthday @nickjonas! love you and your dance moves so much!”

We have often spotted Nick enjoying Hindi and Punjabi songs and dancing with lot of excitement to their beats. Earlier during an interview with Bombay Times, Priyanka revealed that Nick is very fond of Bollywood songs and calls them 'Hype Music'. "He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country." Priyanka was quoted as saying.

Take a look at how Nick enjoys jamming to desi beats:



IM TELLING YALL THIS MAN HAS DESI BLOOD RUNNING THRU HIS VEINS. WE COMING FOR BOLLYWOOD 2020 pic.twitter.com/FP5hBfHJoB — (@StacySuperDuper) September 27, 2019





