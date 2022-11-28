When Nora Fatehi Talked About Her Breakup With Angad Bedi, Said 'I Was Crying...'

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood now. But there was a time when the actress-dancer went through depression following her break up with actor Angad Bedi. Angad and Nora were reportedly in a serious relationship but it was alleged that the former cheated on the latter. In 2019, the actress was a part of the chat show Invite Only By Zoom where she opened up about her breakup.

She said back then, “I don’t want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months." She added, “When I was called to audition for Bharat which was way before ‘Dilbar’ happened… I remember after my audition, I came down I was sitting on the bench, crying and felt shitty that where is my drive and my ambition? Then this one girl comes up to me and says ‘Ma’am can you please record this audition for me’, I was crying, and I took her phone and she stands against the wall and I start recording."

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi and other celebrities will perform at the FIFA 2022 Fan Fest on November 29, and the actress-dancer is preparing hard for her performance. Nora was photographed in Mumbai last week for her dance rehearsals. The dancer was seen wearing a printed co-ord set with a denim jacket. Nora wore her hair in a braid and showed off her fringe.

Previously, Nora Farehi featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered online on YouTube on October 7. Produced by RedOne, the label, which has previously collaborated with Shakira for Waka Waka and La La La, the Qatar World Cup anthem, was named Light The Sky. Nora joined hands with Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad for the track.

