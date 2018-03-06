When Olivia Munn Got Fertility Advice From Close Friend Kim Kardashian

Actress Olivia Munn had her eggs frozen "years ago" after seeking advice from her close friend Kim Kardashian. Munn said, "I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it. She broke it down, and I went to her doctors."The X-Men: Apocalypse actress was originally just "debating" whether or not to freeze her eggs, but ultimately decided to do so and she believes it's something "every woman" should do."I was like, 'Well, there's no reason to, but I wanted to.' I think every woman should, honestly. Later on, when women are going through in vitro it's hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a ton," Munn told etonline.com.