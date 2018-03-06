GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When Olivia Munn Got Fertility Advice From Close Friend Kim Kardashian

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress was originally just "debating" whether or not to freeze her eggs, but ultimately decided to do so and she believes it's something "every woman" should do.

IANS

Updated:March 6, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When Olivia Munn Got Fertility Advice From Close Friend Kim Kardashian
Olivia Munn attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
Actress Olivia Munn had her eggs frozen "years ago" after seeking advice from her close friend Kim Kardashian. Munn said, "I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it. She broke it down, and I went to her doctors."

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress was originally just "debating" whether or not to freeze her eggs, but ultimately decided to do so and she believes it's something "every woman" should do.

"I was like, 'Well, there's no reason to, but I wanted to.' I think every woman should, honestly. Later on, when women are going through in vitro it's hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a ton," Munn told etonline.com.

Also Watch

  • Wasteroots: A Company Which Gives Plants in Exchange of Wastepaper
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Wasteroots: A Company Which Gives Plants in Exchange of Wastepaper
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES