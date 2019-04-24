When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi says their father and producer Boney Kapoor is over-protective, and has a curfew time for her.Khushi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, opened up about her father when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, read a statement.When host and actress Neha Dhupia enquired from Khushi about her dream debut, she said she will follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.To this, Neha asked: "Khushi, you're 18. I'm curious to know what sort of trouble you get into?""Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'," she said.Neha then asked: "Is your family okay with you dating or do you have to sneak around?"Khushi replied: "I think dad is open to the idea of me having a potential boyfriend."Khushi came to the show with her sister Janhvi.