Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi says their father and producer Boney Kapoor is over-protective, and has a curfew time for her.

IANS

Updated:April 24, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi says their father and producer Boney Kapoor is over-protective, and has a curfew time for her.

Khushi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, opened up about her father when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, read a statement.

When host and actress Neha Dhupia enquired from Khushi about her dream debut, she said she will follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.

To this, Neha asked: "Khushi, you're 18. I'm curious to know what sort of trouble you get into?"

"Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'," she said.

Neha then asked: "Is your family okay with you dating or do you have to sneak around?"

Khushi replied: "I think dad is open to the idea of me having a potential boyfriend."

Khushi came to the show with her sister Janhvi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram