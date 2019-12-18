Take the pledge to vote

When Paparazzi Saved Kajol from Almost Getting Into the Wrong Car, Watch Video

It happened when Kajol stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car!

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
When Paparazzi Saved Kajol from Almost Getting Into the Wrong Car, Watch Video
Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol had a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend.

It happened when she stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car.

It was thanks to the posse of shutterbugs, who had gathered around clicking the celebrities, that Kajol realised her gaffe.

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

Check it out below:

