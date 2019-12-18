English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Paparazzi Saved Kajol from Almost Getting Into the Wrong Car, Watch Video
It happened when Kajol stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car!
Kajol
Bollywood actress Kajol had a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend.
It happened when she stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car.
It was thanks to the posse of shutterbugs, who had gathered around clicking the celebrities, that Kajol realised her gaffe.
A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.
Check it out below:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Update Your WhatsApp If You Do Not Want a Malicious Message to Render it Useless
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- PUBG Mobile, Game for Peace Global Revenue Hits $1.5 Billion in 2019
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages
- ISL 2019-20: AIFF Assures 'Appropriate Action' After Mumbai City FC Coach Accuses Referee Used Racist Gestures