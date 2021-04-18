When People Thought Amitabh Bachchan Had Lost His Eyesight

Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a throwback picture on Saturday, striking retro swagger in sunglasses. He recalled those were the days when wearing glasses like the ones he does in the image was not in vogue, and many thought he had lost his eyesight.

“Wo bhi kya din the (those were the days)!!! When wearing glasses like these publicly or at public functions was not considered ‘IT’ .. but I liked wearing them and did it .. they all thought I had lost my eye sight ..BUT .. you know what thought did," Big B write alongside the Instagram picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The 77-year-old superstar has an array of films lined up over the next months. He will be seen in “Jhund", " Mayday", “Goodbye", “The Intern", and “Brahamastra". He also has an untitled film coming up with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here