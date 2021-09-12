When Prachi Desai was Lied to by 'Someone She Wanted to Surprise'

Prachi Desai has turned a year older on Sunday. The actress who was last seen in Zee5 film Silence with Manoj Bajpayee in which she plays a cop.

Prachi made her way to Bollywood after gaining immense popularity on Indian television. She made her TV debut as the lead protagonist in the popular TV drama Kasamh Se. Her Bollywood journey started with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Rock On. She has also been a part of hit films like Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

Earlier, Prachi opened up on wanting to surprise someone by paying them a visit. However, she found that that person was lying to her and later holidayed together. She told Filmfare, “I’ve flown across countries for someone. When I had spoken to ‘him’ on the phone, he said he was in a particular country. I believed him and flew across to give him a surprise. But when I reached there, I realised that he had lied. He was not there. I made the most of it and holidayed alone. That’s how you cope with it, you give yourself a good time."

Next, Prachi will be featuring in Vishal Furia directorial Forensic with Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey. It is an investigative thriller. Her upcoming films are Kosha and Mashkara.

