When Prajakta Mali Was Selected For Her Debut In Tandala-Ek Mukhavata Without Auditions

Starting her career as a dance artist at the Lalit Kala Kendra, then making her debut in the film industry with a cameo and eventually becoming a prominent Marathi actress, Prajakta Mali has come a long way. The Marathi diva is hands down a deadly combination of finesse, versatility, and talent. Fans always wanted to know how the diva, who was so much involved in dancing, especially Bharatnatyam since class 7 started to act.

Prajakta came across her offer of the first Marathi film in Lalit Kala Kendra only where one of the artists there was scouting for a refreshing and vibrant face to play Asawari Joshi’s youth age character in Tandala - Ek Mukhavata. In an interview with a portal, Prajakta described that when this boy saw her, he said that she closely resembled Asawari Joshi’s youth. He asked her to take a plunge and go for the auditions. After just having a look at Prajakta’s face, he believed that the casting director will finalise her.

Emboldened with these compliments, Prajakta made up her mind to go for the auditions. The casting director there closely observed her face and asked whether she could come for the auditions next week. The Kho- Kho actress said that she has to attend her college next week but she can bunk it and give the auditions a shot. When Prajakta arrived at the audition spot the other week, she was surprised to see her name being selected for the role even without the auditions. The Party actress was surprised that the casting director didn’t even think of asking her name. They were so convinced that no one bothered to go into such minute details.

Initially, Prajakta was extremely happy as she bagged the role in a Marathi film but her thoughts about it changed soon. She realised that it was not a full-fledged but just a cameo where Asawari remembers her marriage in a flashback. Despite that, she portrayed the role with utmost perfection and soon got more acting offers and the chance for a radio programme as well.

