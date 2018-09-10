English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Preity Zinta Fought with Saif Ali Khan
Preity Zinta says "Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn't know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other."
(Image: AP)
Loading...
As Siddharth Anand's directorial Salaam Namaste completed 13 years of release on Sunday, actress Preity Zinta became nostalgic and recounted fond memories with co-star Saif Ali Khan.
Preity took to Instagram and wrote: "Awwww! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn't know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other. I miss Saif. 13 years of 'Salaam Namaste'."
Along with the post, the 43-year-old actress posted a short video of the title track of the film, which was a romantic comedy set in Melbourne.
Apart from Salaam Namaste, the actors have worked together in several films including Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho.
On the work front, Preity is returning to the big screen after a long break with Bhaiaji Superhit, while Saif after playing the officer Sartaj Singh in the hit web television series, Sacred Games, is prepping for his role for tentatively titled movie, Hunter.
Preity took to Instagram and wrote: "Awwww! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn't know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other. I miss Saif. 13 years of 'Salaam Namaste'."
Along with the post, the 43-year-old actress posted a short video of the title track of the film, which was a romantic comedy set in Melbourne.
Apart from Salaam Namaste, the actors have worked together in several films including Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Na Ho.
On the work front, Preity is returning to the big screen after a long break with Bhaiaji Superhit, while Saif after playing the officer Sartaj Singh in the hit web television series, Sacred Games, is prepping for his role for tentatively titled movie, Hunter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...